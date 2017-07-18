Anticipating lawsuit, Clark County retains lawyer for $500k

Clark County is lawyering up in anticipation of being sued over an ongoing $20.4 million construction project in the Las Vegas Wash.

Treated wastewater flows from the City of Las Vegas' sewage treatment plant into the Las Vegas Wash off of Desert Inn Road near Hollywood Boulevard in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clark County is lawyering up in anticipation of being sued over an ongoing $20.4 million construction project in the Las Vegas Wash.

County commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a $500,000 retainer agreement with attorney Kirk Lenhard and his Las Vegas law firm, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.

The commission’s agenda stated the county is expecting “claims for damages” from Ames Construction, a contractor being paid to install about 4,600 feet of concrete lining into the Las Vegas Wash from around Nellis Boulevard to Steward Avenue to better protect against flooding.

The project began in January 2016 and is scheduled to be completed in August.

The Las Vegas Wash is a 12-mile-long channel that returns the county’s excess water to Lake Mead. While the county declined to comment on threatened litigation, the commission agenda cited anticipated claims “relating to storm events.”

Ames Construction director of communications Ken Brandt also declined to comment.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.