Applicants sought to replace Atkinson in Nevada Senate

Clark County will accept applications through noon Monday to replace former Nevada state Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, the majority leader who resigned this week after acknowledging he misused campaign funds.

The County Commission will choose Atkinson’s replacement March 15 , officials said, a permission allocated to the body under state law.

Applications for the vacant state Senate District 4 seat may be found at ClarkCountyNV.gov. Applications may be emailed to Kathleen.Walpole@ClarkCountyNV.gov or delivered to the county manager’s office on the sixth floor of the county Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.

Applicants for the seat must be at least 21 years old, reside in the district and be a Democrat — the political affiliation of the predecessor. The appointment will last until the November 2020 election.

Atkinson said on Tuesday he used campaign funds for personal use. His attorney told the Review-Journal on Wednesday he was expected to plead guilty to a federal wire fraud charge.

