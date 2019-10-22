Applications open for Las Vegas Stadium Authority board seat

The application deadline for an unpaid, four-year term on the board is Dec. 2. The Clark County Commission will choose a new board member on Dec. 17.

The Raiders Allegiant Stadium construction site on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County is seeking applicants to fill a coming vacancy on the nine-member Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board of Directors.

Tommy White, the business manager for Laborers Local 872, will leave the board when his appointment expires Dec. 31.

Applications, which are available at ClarkCountyNV.gov, must be submitted to the county by 5 p.m. on Dec. 2. The county encourages anyone applying for the position — an unpaid, four-year term running through Jan. 1, 2024 — to review residency and experience requirements and recommendations set forth by the county.

The County Commission will consider applications and appoint the new member on Dec. 17.

Applications and supporting documents should be emailed to Katie Walpole at Kathleen.Walpole@ClarkCountyNV.gov, or mailed or delivered to Walpole in the county manager’s office.

The county manager’s office is located on the 6th floor of the Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas NV 89155.

