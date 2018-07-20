Audit finds improvement in Southern Nevada housing authority

The Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority has improved its financial standing, according to an annual audit of the government.

Chairperson Dora LaGrande speaks at the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority board meeting in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 17, 2018. (Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae)

Between 2016 and 2017 the housing authority’s working capital increased from $22 million to $28.6 million, accountant Dale Rector told the authority’s board of commissioners Thursday.

“If you received no more federal funds you would be able to exist for five to six months without any revenue. As compared to 2016, that number was about three or three-and-a-half months,” said Rector, whose Georgia-based firm Rector, Reeder & Lofton, P.C. conducted the audit.

There was more good news.

Auditors reviewed 400 tenant files from the housing choice voucher and public housing programs and found only four minimal errors. In that area, SNRHA is “one of the best” housing authorities Rector said his firm worked with.

The audit did not find any significant deficiencies or material weaknesses with the housing authority, which Commissioner Cedric Crear said was commendable.

“I’ve been part of several major audits like this and usually there’s always something,” he said.

But Rector and the commissioners did find areas that could use improvement.

Authority Chairwoman Dora LaGrande pointed out legal expenses increased by nearly $100,000, more than 30 percent. Rector said he is concerned that the housing authority’s pension obligation increased by about $3 million in a year.

“It is at a level at which you say ‘OK, how do we keep this from bleeding us in the future,’” he said.

There were also continuing weaknesses with the housing authority’s inventories of items and equipment.

The previous audit some $210,000 worth of items and more than $80,000 of equipment and other capital assets that could not be accounted for. The new audit found the housing authority is better keeping track of items, but improved controls could be put in place.

Rector recommended keeping some items, like appliances, in one warehouse when they weren’t in use, instead of at different housing authority properties throughout the county.

“It can easily be done in one place or a couple of places and reduce the chances of those things being gone,” he said.

LaGrande said that the housing authority would need to commit to following through with whatever solutions staff put in place.

“Honestly, we have had a history of fixing it and then going back,” she said.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.