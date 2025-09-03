Aviation rental rates, fees staying the same in Clark County, for now

The Clark County Commission said action on an ordinance raising rates and fees would now occur at its Oct. 7 meeting.

Private planes line the tarmac at Henderson Executive Airport, on Friday, May 31, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County Commission has again delayed action on a plan to more than double some general aviation rental rates and user fees at four of the county’s general aviation airports.

Commissioners removed from Tuesday’s agenda a proposed ordinance that would increase rentals, fees and charges at Henderson Executive Airport, North Las Vegas Airport, Jean Airport and Perkins Field at Overton Municipal Airport.

Commissioners said the ordinance would be considered at their Oct. 7 meeting.

Board members indicated the extra time would enable airport officials to meet directly with vendors and pilots who currently rent aircraft tie-down space and hangars at the airports.

The fee increase is designed to bring rates up to levels offered at competitive airports to park private jets arriving for special events, such as the Formula One race in November or at future Super Bowl or college football games.

Some of those vendors and pilots raised concerns during public comment periods about steep increases planned over several years. The airport said the initial rate increases would amount to raising rates by about 10 percent, but the long-term plan is to increase them by an average of 154 percent.

Airport officials have given no indication when meetings would be conducted with pilots and vendors.

