Basketball rims return to public courts across Las Vegas Valley

Outdoor basketball is back after Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a directive Monday enabling full- and close-contact sports to resume.

Clark County began reinstalling basketball rims at its roughly 100 outdoor courts on Tuesday as full- and close-contact sports were permitted to start again throughout Nevada. (Clark County)

Clark County began reinstalling basketball rims at its roughly 100 outdoor courts on Tuesday as full- and close-contact sports were permitted to start again throughout Nevada.

County staff were aiming to finish the reinstallations by the end of Thursday, a spokesperson said.

The cities of North Las Vegas and Henderson were reinstalling rims at parks in those jurisdictions, according to Twitter posts from the municipalities.

“It will take us a few days to get around to all the parks but we should have them all up soon,” Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

Meanwhile, rims have been installed at courts for some time within the city of Las Vegas.

The return of outdoor basketball to the Las Vegas Valley at large comes after Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a directive Monday enabling full- and close-contact sports to resume. Clubs and community leagues must abide by required testing and mitigation measures, but participants in unorganized sports — such as a pick-up basketball game — are not bound to the same guidance.

The new rules took effect Tuesday.

