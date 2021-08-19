Billy Walters donates $1M to the Harry Reid airport renaming fund

Well-known Las Vegas gambler Billy Walters is set to donate $1 million to the fund aimed at financing the work needed to rename Las Vegas’ airport to Harry Reid International Airport.

In this July 27, 2017, file photo, Las Vegas gambler William "Billy" Walters leaves Manhattan federal court, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Well-known Las Vegas gambler Billy Walters said Thursday he will donate $1 million to a fund aimed at financing the work needed to rename Las Vegas’ airport to Harry Reid International Airport.

Walters and his wife Susan announced their intentions to help move the McCarran International Airport renaming project closer to becoming a reality, noting Reid’s contributions to the area.

“Harry Reid is very deserving of this great honor and Susan and I want to help make it a reality,’’ Walters said in a statement. “Harry has been a warrior for the people of Nevada, especially working people and people in need. He is a man of integrity and I am proud to call him a personal friend.’’

Walters was convicted of insider trading in 2017. Authorities said he earned more than $40 million illegally trading the stock of Dallas-based Dean Foods. He served more than 2½ years in prison before his release this year because of the pandemic.

Walters filed a pardon request with the White House in August 2017 that he said was supported by Reid and other former or current Nevada elected officials. Former President Donald Trump commuted Walters’ sentence in January.

The airport is currently named after former Sen. Patrick McCarran, who represented the state between 1933 and 1954. The renaming effort led by Commissioner Tick Segerblom was brought up due to McCarran’s controversial past.

In February, Clark County commissioners voted to rename the airport after Reid and set up an account this summer for work tied to replacing signage and other aspects of the name change.

The commission was adamant that no taxpayer money would be used for the renaming project and hoped to fund the account through donations.

Walters’ donation is the second seven-figure addition to the fund as Las Vegas businessman Stephen Cloobeck made the first donation, also for $1 million. Segerblom said work can begin on changing the name at the airport once $4.2 million of the $7 million price tag is secured.

In June the Federal Aviation Administration completed updating various documents and records to reflect the name change, a needed step before any work at the airport could begin.

Walters said he can relate to the hard work Reid put in to work his way up from a working-class family all the way up to becoming Senate majority leader.

“As someone who also grew up in less-than-ideal conditions, I can appreciate the grit and determination it took for Harry Reid to accomplish all that he did,’’ Walters said. “Harry appreciated and empathized with people from all walks of life. It will be a fitting tribute that visitors to our great city and state will be reminded of that legacy when they travel here.’’

