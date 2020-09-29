Call challenges incumbent Kishner in District Court Dept. 31

Incumbent Judge Joanna Kishner is running against Las Vegas attorney Gary Call to keep her seat on the Clark County District Court Department 31 bench.

Joanna Kishner and Gary Call, candidates for District Court Dept. 31 (Courtesy photos)

A Las Vegas native, Kishner has served as the department’s judge since it was created in 2010. She previously worked as a justice of the peace pro tem, pro tem small claims referee, a pro tem traffic court referee and as an arbitrator.

Improving access to justice has been among Kishner’s primary goals as judge, working with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada to encourage attorneys to take pro bono cases so disadvantaged people can gain access to the courts. She also created a program allowing pro bono cases to be heard first in discovery during the month of October, which is pro bono month.

Kishner also handles a specialty docket in complex construction defect litigation. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kishner said she has been working from home “24/7” to ensure cases are handled quickly and fairly.

“For the last decade, I have demonstrated that I am extremely diligent, fair, ethical, respectful, knowledgeable and known to be well prepared for all matters to uphold the constitution and rule of law,” Kishner said. “I plan to continue to do that.”

In the most recent Judging the Judges survey, Kishner received a 61 percent retention rating.

Kishner is also a member of organizations including the statewide Access to Justice Commission and the Executive Board of Boyd Law School’s Public Interest Law Foundation.

She has been endorsed by many local organizations, including the Las Vegas Department of Public Safety, the Las Vegas Peace Officers Association and the Southern Nevada Central Labor Council.

Call, a graduate of the Willamette University law school, works at the national firm of Resnick & Louis, P.C., which has offices stretching from California to South Carolina and even London. His practice in the Las Vegas office includes personal injury, wrongful death and automobile accidents.

Call also has a registered nurse diploma from the Los Angeles County School of Nursing.

He did not participate in a Review-Journal debate for the Department 31 seat.

Contact Amanda Bradford at abradford@reviewjournal.com. Follow @amandabrad_uc on Twitter.