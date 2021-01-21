Cashman Center vaccine operation closing Friday through Monday

The Cashman Center will be closed for COVID-19 vaccinations through the weekend, but new appointments will be available soon, officials announced Thursday.

People wait in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Cashman Center in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Cashman Center will close for COVID-19 vaccinations Friday through Sunday, but new appointments will be available soon, public health officials said Thursday.

Appointments at the site were booked through Thursday, but the event center near downtown Las Vegas will resume distributing vaccines next week to seniors and other priority groups, according to a news release from the Southern Nevada Health District. Appointments for next week will soon be available on the health district’s website at SNHD.info/covid, but it was unclear when the website would be updated.

The Cashman Center vaccination site, at 850 Las Vegas Boulevard North, opened Jan. 14 as a mass vaccination site. The vaccines are being distributed in exhibit hall B, south of the COVID-19 testing that is happening in the building. The testing site will continue to operate during its usual hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

People in priority groups, including seniors 70 and older, along with health care and public safety workers, can still get the vaccine through the weekend at other locations, the statement said.

Officials stressed that those in the priority groups should book vaccine appointments online and arrive at their scheduled time to ensure distribution runs smoothly. People should not book appointments at multiple locations.

“We appreciate the efforts of our partners to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine as we navigate the challenges of doing so with a limited supply,” Dr. Fermin Leguen, acting chief health officer for the health district, said in the release. “We are requesting additional doses so we can continue to offer more appointments throughout Southern Nevada and ensure the vaccine is available to everyone who wants it.”

According to state data last updated Tuesday, Nevada has received 211,750 vaccine doses. There are 68,726 people who have received only one dose, and 16,665 people who have been given both doses.

As of Thursday, the county health district has received 83,200 vaccine doses to distribute in Clark County, the statement said.

