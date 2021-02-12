63°F
Cashman Center vaccine site announces change in hours

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2021 - 8:11 pm
 
Nevada National Guard Pfc. Kimberly Hernandez prepares Pfizer vaccines at the Cashman Center CO ...
Nevada National Guard Pfc. Kimberly Hernandez prepares Pfizer vaccines at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Cashman Center vaccine clinic will be closed Sunday and Monday, according to a statement from Clark County.

The clinic will have appointments available for “seniors and others in priority vaccination groups” from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, according to the statement.

Appointments can be booked online at the Southern Nevada Health District’s website.

Anyone with vaccine questions can contact the state’s vaccination call center at 800-401-0946.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

