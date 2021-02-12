Cashman Center vaccine site announces change in hours

The clinic will have appointments available for “seniors and others in priority vaccination groups” from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, according to the statement.

Nevada National Guard Pfc. Kimberly Hernandez prepares Pfizer vaccines at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Cashman Center vaccine clinic will be closed Sunday and Monday, according to a statement from Clark County.

Appointments can be booked online at the Southern Nevada Health District’s website.

Anyone with vaccine questions can contact the state’s vaccination call center at 800-401-0946.

