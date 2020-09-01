98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Clark County

Cellphone alert urges Clark County residents to get COVID-19 test

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2020 - 3:39 pm
 
Updated September 1, 2020 - 3:47 pm

Cellphone alerts common with Amber Alerts and flash flood warnings took a different turn Tuesday.

The Clark County Office of Emergency Management sent an alert about 2:40 p.m. to urge people to register for free COVID-19 testing.

The alert appears to be part of Monday’s launch of the county’s 14-day “blitz” aimed at administering 60,000 tests.

A Clark County spokesman issued a statement via email:

“The Clark County Office of Emergency Management determined that under the existing Declaration of Emergency and the current health threat posed by COVID-19, it is important to make it widely known that this free, convenient, drive-thru testing is available. Through testing, we can identify who is positive and those persons can isolate themselves and slow the spread. Through testing, we can also conduct disease investigations and conduct contact tracing to alert those who may have been exposed. Through this Stop, Swab & Go effort, 60,000 tests are available through Sept. 18 and we encourage everyone to register at DoINeedaCOVID19test.com and get tested.

“In addition to testing offered through Stop, Swab & Go at Sam Boyd Stadium, Texas Station and Fiesta Henderson, testing is also offered through the UMC site at Cashman and UNLV. A calendar of local testing sites is available at https://www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/covid-19-testing-sites.”

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Sisolak responds to video showing him taking in dinner, live entertainment
Sisolak responds to video showing him taking in dinner, live entertainment
2
Sisolak extends Nevada residential eviction moratorium
Sisolak extends Nevada residential eviction moratorium
3
Donald Trump-Joe Biden presidential election now ‘coin flip’
Donald Trump-Joe Biden presidential election now ‘coin flip’
4
Vegas restaurant owners face anger, criticism after Sisolak visit
Vegas restaurant owners face anger, criticism after Sisolak visit
5
Clark County’s COVID-19 testing ‘blitz’ gets off to a solid start
Clark County’s COVID-19 testing ‘blitz’ gets off to a solid start
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
'Evangelicals for Trump' event draws hundreds to Las Vegas hotel - VIDEO
Hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters packed the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas for a faith-based campaign event. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak names new DETR director, head of unemployment task force - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak named Elisa Cafferata acting director of Nevada’s Department of Training, Employment and Rehabilitation and announced Barbara Buckley as the leader of a rapid response team on unemployment insurance at a press briefing Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak unveils long-term COVID-19 plan with Nevada Health Response team - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday a long-term strategy for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in Nevada through a targeted approach. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
The North Healing Garden is seen next to the Las Vegas Healing Garden, in Las Vegas on Saturday ...
1 October memorial could take several years to finish
By / RJ

A permanent memorial for Route 91 Harvest festival shooting victims may not be ready for several years, leading some Clark County lawmakers to worry about the project sitting for too long on the shelf.

Read More