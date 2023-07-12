Check out these cooling stations as extreme heat nears

Henderson has activated its cooling stations in response to this weekend’s heat warning. Clark County said it would activate its stations Friday.

Ki Gleason-Jones catches a volleyball in the pool on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Strat hotel in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County and the city of Henderson have responded to the excessive heat warning with the opening of cooling stations.

The city of Henderson opened two cooling stations Tuesday. The city said in an announcement that the stations will stay open until Friday.

Henderson’s open cooling stations are the Downtown Recreation Center on Van Wagenen Road and the Downtown Senior Center on East Texas Avenue. The recreation center is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the senior Center is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clark County announced Tuesday that it will open several cooling stations on Friday and that the stations will stay open until next Monday. A list of the cooling stations that will be open in Clark County can be found at allin.clarkcountynv.gov/Initiative/StayCool

The stations are being activated in response to an excessive heat warning the National Weather Service issued Sunday for the Las Vegas Valley. The warning applies to Friday through Monday, and forecasts temperatures range from 106 degrees to 115 degrees over the five days, according to the National Weather Service.

