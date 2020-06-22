85°F
Clark Count records 288 new COVID-19 cases as death toll hits 400

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2020 - 8:03 am
 

Clark County recorded 288 new COVID-19 cases and two additional fatalities over the preceding day, pushing the county death toll from the disease caused by the new coronavirus to 400, according to government data posted Monday.

New cases posted on the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus web page were above the daily average of just over 250 for the preceding week, but well below the record 407 new cases reported on Saturday. They pushed the total number of cases reported in the county to 10,774.

The additional fatalities were below the daily average for the week of just under three.

The data showed just two new hospitalizations in the preceding 24 hours, well below the daily average of just over 14 over the preceding week.

A supplemental report from the health district with additional details on hospitalizations and the estimated number of recoveries was not immediately available.

The state Department of Health and Human Services was expected to post updated figures for Nevada shortly. As of late Sunday, the state had reported 13,205 cases of COVID-19 and 487 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

