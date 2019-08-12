Clark County accepting applications for block grants

An estimated $28.4 million in funding is expected to be available for building projects to fight poverty during the next five years.

(Getty Images)

Clark County officials said Monday they began accepting applications for an estimated $28.4 million in funding available to building projects to fight poverty during the next five years.

With applications due Oct. 11, local nonprofits and government agencies that serve low- and moderate-income residents may apply for the Community Development Block Grant funds and submit proposals to the county.

The funds may be available for projects, between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2025, that serve the homeless, disabled, elderly, abused children, battered spouses and low- or moderate-income neighborhoods, among other categories. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides the grants to state and local communities.

In the past five years, the program has funded projects for Catholic Charities, HELP of Southern Nevada and others, as well as supported improvements at facilities serving low- to moderate-income areas in the county, officials said. Projects funded in the past include the Boulder Highway Collaborative Service Campus, Nevada Partners Workforce Development Center, the Catholic Charities Food Facilities consolidation and expansion project and the HELP of Southern Nevada Shannon West Homeless Youth Center.

Call the county’s Community Resources Management Unit at 702-455-5025 for more information.

