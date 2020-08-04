Clark County addresses food delivery fees, tavern gaming change

The county is looking at capping fees charged by Postmates, Uber Eats and other delivery companies. Commissioners also are expected to decide on gaming bars moving machines.

The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Clark County Commission will hold a public hearing on a proposed emergency ordinance capping the fees charged by third-party food delivery companies during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

While the ordinance does not mention any delivery services by name, it’s worded in a way that would include companies such as Grubhub, Postmates, Uber Eats and DoorDash. A draft of the proposed ordinance suggests a cap of between 10 and 15 percent on fees charged by those services to restaurants. The item is No. 40 on the meeting’s agenda.

Also on the agenda, item 44 will have the board discuss the ability for taverns to use stand-alone gaming machines on a temporary basis instead of gaming machines installed in the bar tops.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

