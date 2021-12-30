Clark County adds 2.3K new COVID-19 cases as surge accelerates

New coronavirus cases continued to soar in Clark County on Thursday, with the 2,366 additional infections reported during the previous day.

Jose Grajeda, left, is given a shot by Adwoa Fosu in the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Southern Nevada Health District on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Updated figures posted by the Southern Nevada Health District, which also showed 10 new fatalities, pushed totals for the county to 366,051 COVID-19 cases and 6,461 deaths.

New case numbers have been increasing for nearly two months, but the trend has accelerated sharply over the past week, shortly after Nevada’s first case of the more contagious omicron variant was first detected in the county. The metric is now at the level of last winter’s surge, the biggest of the pandemic.

Omicron is believed to be contributing to the rapid rise, but it’s not yet clear how that will translate to other metrics for the disease caused by the new coronavirus first detected in China in 2019.

Preliminary data suggests that omicron doesn’t cause as many serious health complications as did its predecessor delta variant, and so far the new wave of COVID-19 in the county hasn’t triggered a spike in hospitalizations or deaths. The former have been increasing over the past month, though, while fatalities have remained relatively flat.

But because both hospitalizations and deaths tend to lag behind new cases and test positivity rate, public health officials remain concerned that a continued rise in cases could still trigger sharp increases in those most serious outcomes.

The new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were nearly triple the county’s two-week moving average of 875 per day, which was 221 cases higher than Wednesday’s average of 664, according to state data.

Another view of the situation

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives another view of how quickly cases have been growing locally in recent days.

Clark County’s case rate per 100,000 people, measured as a seven-day moving average by the CDC, stood at 285.13 on Thursday morning. That was more than 80 cases higher than a week ago.

The county’s seven-day test positivity rate, meanwhile, stood at 19.6 percent Thursday, up eight percentage points from last week, according to the CDC.

Most of the county’s other COVID-19 metrics have also been rising in recent weeks, though not to the same degree as new cases.

Thursday’s updated state data showed the number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in the county decreasing by 21 from Wednesday, to 753. That’s more than 200 more than the 530 hospitalizations reported at the beginning of December.

The county’s 14-day test positivity rate, which tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, increased 1.0 percentage point to 11.1 percent for the day. The rate has been rising steadily for months.

The four key metrics for the disease caused by the new coronavirus began to retreat in Southern Nevada within weeks of imposition of a state mask mandate for indoor public spaces in July and continued to fall until the beginning of November, when they began to rise.

The pace of the increase remained gradual for the most part until last week, when new cases suddenly spiked to levels not seen since the height of the summer surge.

State metrics also climbing

The state, meanwhile, reported 2,927 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths during the preceding day. Updated figures posted by the Department of Health and Human Services raised Nevada’s totals to 484,641 cases and 8,407 deaths.

Nevada’s 14-day moving average of new cases increased to 1,010 per day from 783 on Wednesday. The two-week average for fatalities held steady at five per day.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

County numbers are included in the statewide totals.

Of the state’s other closely watched metrics, the state’s two-week test positivity rate rose o.8 percentage point to 10.1 percent, while the number of people in Nevada hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases dropped to 879, 16 fewer than on Wednesday.

As of Thursday’s report, state data show that 54.39 percent of eligible Nevadans 5 and older had been fully vaccinated, compared with 53.70 percent in Clark County.

State officials were expected to address the current situation at an afternoon briefing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.