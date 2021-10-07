Clark County adds 529 COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths; state data delayed

Clark County on Thursday reported 529 new coronavirus cases and 25 deaths during the preceding day.

Steve Cancino of Las Vegas, right, receives his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from registered nurse Jessica Johnson during a pop-up vaccination clinic at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Updates posted by the Southern Nevada Health District pushed totals in Clark County to 323,482 COVID-19 cases and 5,739 deaths.

The health district’s updated vaccination data showed that 60.62 percent of eligible county residents had initiated vaccination.

Details on other metrics were not immediately available because the state Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 dashboard was not updated at its normal time Thursday morning. The Review-Journal relies on the dashboard for state figures and uses the data it provides to calculate several county-level metrics, including two-week averages for new cases and deaths.

A spokesman for the state agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the delay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

