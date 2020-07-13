Clark County adds 755 new COVID-19 cases as Nevada tallies 832

No new deaths were reported by either the Southern Nevada Health District nor the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Members of the National Guard assist the UNLV School of Medicine with administering COVID-19 tests in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clark County recorded 755 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths over the preceding day, according to data posted Monday.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported the new figures on its coronavirus website, pushing the case total for the county to 23,803 as the death toll held at 483.

New cases were above the daily average of 658 over the preceding week.

The health district reported no no hospitalizations over the preceding day, after a week that saw a daily average of nearly 29 new admissions for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The district has previously had some problems with data lags on the weekends, but it was not immediately clear whether there were any issues regarding hospitalization reporting this weekend.

A supplemental report with additional details on hospitalizations and an estimated number of recoveries was not immediately available.

The state of Nevada, meanwhile, recorded 832 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths over the preceding day.

The figures posted on the Department of Health and Human Services’ nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website pushed the case total for Nevada to 28,515, while the death toll remained unchanged at 593.

New cases were above the daily average of just over 752 for the preceding week.

The state’s infection or positivity rate, considered a better barometer of the trend of the outbreak in the state than daily case and death figures, continued to march higher, to 8.09 percent.

The figure, confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested, dropped steadily for more than two months before bottoming out at 5.20 percent on June 17. It has risen every day but one since then and registered its fifth consecutive daily increase in Monday’s report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.