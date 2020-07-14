Clark County adds more than 1K COVID-19 cases for first time

The Southern Nevada Health District reported more than 1,000 cases and also reported 15 additional deaths.

One volunteer swaps a patient's nose as another places information and a bible on their dashboard at a COVID-19 testing site at Calvary Chapel Las Vegas on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Clark County recorded more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 — the largest announced one-day jump of the outbreak — and 15 additional deaths over the preceding day, according to data posted Tuesday.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported 1,021 new cases on its coronavirus website, pushing the case total for the county to 24,824.

The additional fatalities increased the death toll in the county to 498.

New cases were well above the daily average of just over 712 over the preceding week, while deaths were also well above the daily average of just over six during the period.

The health district also announced 39 additional hospitalizations over the preceding day, well above the daily average of nearly 28 for the preceding week.

The district redistributes cases after they are announced in an attempt to better reflect when the patient became ill, so detailed breakdowns provided by the district often don’t match the daily totals.

The state Department of Health and Human Services was expected to update its figures shortly. As of late Monday, the agency had reported 28,515 COVID-19 cases and 593 deaths.

