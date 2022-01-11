Clark County adds more than 3K new COVID cases for 5th straight day

The Southern Nevada Health District also reported 27 deaths in the county over the preceding day, a figure likely inflated by the lack of reporting over the weekend.

Grisly Guerrero gives a shot to Michael Camp, 17, at a COVID-19 vaccination station at Southern Nevada Health District in Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County on Tuesday took another step in the wrong direction in its fight against COVID-19, reporting more than 3,000 new cases of the disease for the fifth straight day and 27 deaths.

The county is not alone in its plight, as new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed all of Nevada and most of the United States as posing a “high” risk of transmission” of the disease caused by the new coronavirus under the agency’s risk classification system.

The national surge is being caused by the more-contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus, which typically does not result in as many serious complications but is nevertheless on the verge of overwhelming health-care systems in many parts of the country through sheer numbers of infections.

The 3,351 new cases reported in Clark County county by the Southern Nevada Health District were well above the two week moving average of 3,180 cases per day, while the average added 89 cases per day from Monday’s report, according to state data.

The daily death figure for the county also was well above the two-week average of four per day, which remained unchanged. The daily report was likely inflated by the inclusion of fatalities from the preceding four days, as the health district has not been reporting any deaths over the weekend since mid-November.

Totals for the county now stand at 404,221 cases and 6,571 deaths.

Of the county’s other key COVID-19 metrics, the 14-day test positivity rate increased 2.3 percentage points to 31.3 percent, while the number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 increased by 78, to 1,434. That number is just 167 patients below the county’s pandemic high mark of 1,601 set on Jan. 6, 2021, and occurs while Southern Nevada hospitals also are dealing with a staffing crisis.

With metrics quickly heading in the wrong direction, the county is far from exiting Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mask mandate.

While the county tracks most of its COVID-19 metrics using a 14-day moving average, the CDC’s transmission risk classification system, on which the state mask mandate is based, uses a seven-day average.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the CDC showed an average of 918.97 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, more than double the 400.84 reported at this time last week. Both figures are in the “high” risk of transmission category under the CDC system.

The second key COVID-19 metric used to determine when a county can exit the mask mandate is the test positivity rate.

Using the CDC’s seven-day average, the rate stood at 42.42 percent percent on Tuesday, also in the “high” risk category for that metric. That rate was more than eight points higher than the 34.29 reported at this time last week.

For a county to exit the state mask mandate for crowded indoor public spaces, it must record back-to-back weeks with a seven-day average case rate under 50 per 100,000 residents and a seven-day test positivity rate below 8 percent — metrics considered as posing a “moderate” or “low” risk of transmission by the CDC.

Clark County had briefly dipped into the “substantial tier” in November but is now seeing its highest transmission levels since the mask mandate went back into effect in late July.

State officials were expected to update the Silver State’s official mask guidelines on Tuesday afternoon, but all counties are now listed as being in “high” transmission.

Statewide numbers also showed similar growth, with the state Department of Health and Human Services reporting 4,833 new cases and 33 deaths over the preceding day. That brought cumulative totals to 530,344 cases and 8,561 deaths.

Other state numbers

— Hospitalizations: 1,587 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients, up from 1,517 in Monday’s report.

— Test positivity rate: 28.5 percent, up from 26.3 percent on Monday.

— Vaccination: 55.01 percent of eligible Nevadans 5 and older have now been full vaccinated, compared to 54.29 percent in Clark County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

