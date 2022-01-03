Clark County adds more than 8.1K new COVID cases over 3 days

Clark County on Monday reported more than 8,100 new cases of COVID-19 over the preceding three days as the omicron-fueled surge of the disease continued unabated.

Traffic is backed up for blocks at a drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing site at UNLV Paradise Campus Parking Lot on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Clark County on Monday reported more than 8,100 new cases of COVID-19 over the preceding three days as the omicron-fueled surge of the disease continued unabated.

Updated figures from the Southern Nevada Health District showed 8,104 new cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus from Friday through Sunday, pushing the total for the county to 377,518 cases.

The district reported no new deaths in the county over the period, though that figure is not reliable since no deaths have been reported on weekends for more than a month, apparently due to lags in reporting. The death toll in the county remained unchanged from Friday’s update at 6,461.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

The state Department of Health and Human Services had not yet updated its COVID-19 data as of midday Monday, so other metrics for the county such as test positivity rate and the 14-day moving average of new cases could not immediately be calculated.

The more-contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 is playing a role in the rising tide of cases in the county and state, though public health officials say the delta variant remains the dominant strain.

As of Monday, the state public health lab had identified 92 cases involving omicron, most of them in Clark and Washoe counties. Early evidence indicates omicron does not lead to serious complications as often as the delta variant, but officials remain concerned that it could nonetheless overwhelm hospitals and lead to a surge in deaths due to the sheer number of infections.

Update on breakthrough cases

The health district also updated its reporting on so-called breakthrough cases in which fully vaccinated residents nonetheless become infected by the coronavirus.

The new report, dated Dec. 29, showed 2,762 new breakthrough cases, 15 hospitalizations and three deaths over the preceding week. That pushed totals for the county to 19,501 breakthrough cases, 845 hospitalizations and 249 deaths.

Four of those new cases were identified as being caused by omicron, a data point that underrepresents the true figure as only a limited number of test samples are genetically sequenced to determine which strain of the virus caused them.

Breakthrough cases continued to rise in December, with the final report of the month showing they accounted for 32.20 percent of total cases in the county.

But the data continues to support public health officials’ message that vaccination provides strong protection against the more serious consequences of the illness.

As of the most recent report, the death rate among the fully vaccinated stood at 21 per 100,000 population compared to 546 per 100,000 for unvaccinated individuals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.