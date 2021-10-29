Clark County adds most COVID-19 cases in more than 3 weeks

Clark County recorded 479 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths during the preceding day, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District posted Friday.

High school sophomore Angie Guerrero, 15, receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Olivia Maxfield during a Southern Nevada Health District vaccine clinic at Desert Pines High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. Children ages 12-17 are now eligible to received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine according to the Centers for Disease Control. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Clark County recorded 479 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths during the preceding day, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District posted Friday.

The updated figures pushed county totals to 331,586 cases and 5,974 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. The number of new COVID-19 cases was the highest single-day total reported by the district since Oct. 6, when it tallied 529.

The Department of Health and Human Services did not post an update of state figures, apparently due to the Nevada Day holiday. That made it impossible to compare the daily figures to the two-week moving average as calculated by the state.

Separately, the health district reported 11,104 s0-called breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated people in an update posted late Thursday. That was an increase of 503 cases compared to the previous week’s report.

The virus has killed 183 fully vaccinated people in Clark County, including 13 in the last week.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

There have been 11,104 COVID-19 breakthrough cases reported in Clark County, or just over 3 percent of the county total.

Only about 2 percent of breakthrough infections have landed people in the hospital, and three in four of hospitalizations are among those 65 or older, many of whom have underlying health conditions.

Public health experts say that breakthrough cases are expected and the data clearly show that vaccination is particularly effective in preventing serious complications from the disease.

“Given the large number of people being vaccinated in the United States and the high level of ongoing (COVID-19) circulation, thousands of symptomatic vaccine breakthrough cases are expected, even if the vaccines remain as effective as demonstrated during the clinical trials,” the health district said in its weekly report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.