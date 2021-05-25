Clark County administers more than 1 million COVID vaccine doses

More than a million first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Clark County, the Southern Nevada Health District announced in a press release Tuesday.

Kassidi Ziegenhagen, 20, of Henderson gets a COVID-19 vaccination from Deanna Chea of UNLV Medicine at the UNLV vaccination site Monday, April 5, 2021. All Nevadans 16 and older are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

As of Tuesday, more than 1,002,047 people have received their first dose of the vaccine at sites throughout the community. Of those vaccinated, 785,182 have been fully vaccinated and more than 1,713,609 doses have been administered.

“The Health District received its first shipment of the vaccine on December 22, 2020, and now six months later we are marking what has been a monumental undertaking,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.

The Health District and partners continue to offer drive thru vaccines at the Texas Station and Las Vegas Convention Center locations, and upcoming locations also include school district sites. More information is available at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine.