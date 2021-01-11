Clark County announces 1st flu death of the season

The Southern Nevada Health District on Monday announced the first death in Clark County this season from the flu.

Exterior of the Southern Nevada Health District where those entering receive a quick screening and sanitizer on Tuesday, March 16, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The death was in a woman over the age of 65, the district said. As of Jan. 2, 10 people in Clark County had been hospitalized with the flu.

Flu activity remains low in Clark County and across the country. Social distancing, partial lockdown and a decrease in travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic also may help curb the spread of the flu virus, health authorities have said.

“As we continue to see widespread transmission of the novel coronavirus in our community it is more important than ever for people to take steps to protect their health,” Dr. Fermin Leguen, acting chief health officer of the Southern Nevada Health District, said in a news release. “The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months and older, and it’s not too late to get vaccinated.”

Getting vaccinated against the flu will ease the burden on Las Vegas hospitals, already under considerable strain due to COVID-19, according to health authorities.

The flu can cause serious respiratory illness and in some people can result in death. Last season in Clark County, 59 people died from the flu.

Flu shots are available at the Health District’s East Las Vegas Public Health Center and Mesquite Public Health Center by appointment. More information on hours and locations is available at www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/community-health-center/immunization-clinic/available-vaccines/flu-vaccine-clinic/.

