Clark County announces 2nd round of small business funding

After distributing more than $2 million to more than 500 small businesses this past summer, Clark County is opening a second round of grant funding to help establishments hurt by the pandemic to pay rent, utilities, employees and more.

The county’s Small Business Stabilization Grant program, which awards up to $10,000 depending on the size of the business, is accepting applications Tuesday through Sept. 29.

Qualifying businesses must be based in the unincorporated county, have a county business license and employ 20 or fewer workers. Officials are encouraging business owners who unsuccessfully applied for the program in June to try again, and even businesses that already received funding from a county grant program this year may apply.

“Small businesses are critically important for our economy, providing needed services and jobs for thousands of Southern Nevadans,” Commissioner Justin Jones said in a statement. “Through this grant program we hope to ease the financial strain on local businesses and keep them open.”

The program is bankrolled by CARES Act federal relief dollars.

Visit ClarkCountyNV.gov/EconomicDevelopment to apply and for more information. Call the Nevada Small Business Development Center at UNLV at 702-895-5019 or visit UNLV.edu/sbdc for assistance with the application process.

