Clark County appoints new assistant county manager

Clark County has tapped a Washoe County executive to serve as its assistant county manager.

Kevin Schiller has worked for Washoe County for 21 years and as one of its assistant county managers since January 2014. He lobbies for the county at the Nevada Legislature and represents the county in employee negotiations.

Clark County manager Yolanda King announced Schiller’s appointment Monday. The county commission is scheduled to consider ratifying the appointment May 16.

If his appointment is ratified, Schiller will replace Sabra Smith Newby, whom Reno recently hired as its city manager.

Schiller will oversee the Clark County Family Services and social service departments.

Family services has about 800 employees and an operating budget of $109 million. Social service has more than 150 employees and a $95 million budget.

Schiller has a bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of Nevada, Reno. Before serving as Washoe County’s assistant county manager, he served for 17 years as the county’s social services director.

“Kevin’s passion and extensive experience with social and human service programs such as child protective services, senior services and homeless programs undoubtedly enhances the County’s ability to improve services provided to the most vulnerable citizens in our community,” King wrote in a statement. “He will be an excellent addition to our management team and the County family.”

County spokesman Erik Pappa said the county has not determined Schiller’s salary. Newby made close to $154,000 in base pay in 2016.

