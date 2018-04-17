Clark County approves new policies on harassment, bullying

Clark County commissioners on Tuesday updated workplace policies against bullying, discrimination and sexual harassment for the first time since April 2015.

At the Clark County Commission meeting on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, commissioner Chris Giunchigliani talked about the importance of updating workplace policies against bullying, discrimination and sexual harassment. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The changes include a streamlined complaint process, separate definitions for gender discrimination and sexual harassment, and requirements that all employees to take anti-harassment training at least every two years.

“This is the first time we’ve had anti-bullying language, and that’s very important to me,” Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani said. “Bullying can be a very horrific circumstance to have to work with or under, so I think that will be huge in making sure everyone is working in a safe and comfortable environment.”

Giunchigliani, who championed the policy revisions, said she wants the policy to be a living document.

“It’s something we should discuss periodically to make sure there’s an easy flow (for complaints) and people don’t feel they’re being ignored,” she said.

The county is one of Southern Nevada’s largest employers, and the new policy immediately extends to all of its more than 9,000 public employees and elected officials. It pertains to behavior at work, in the field and at off-the-clock events related to work.

At Tuesday’s meeting, county human resources director Sandy Jeantete provided commissioners with statistics about the 155 complaints her office has received since 2016.

Most complaints were investigated within three months, she said. Almost half resulted in discipline.

“I don’t necessarily see that as low,” Jeantete said before the meeting. “I see that as a significant number of complaints do result in some type of disciplinary action. There are instances where complaints are filed and what’s alleged did not occur or can’t be substantiated.”

But Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, who requested the numbers be compiled, said after the meeting that the numbers indicated that “Clark County is not very heavy-handed.”

Six complaints ended with the firing of the accused. Another two resulted in demotion.

“I think we need to step up our game and show that our days of giving people a pass are over,” Weekly said. “If you don’t follow though on (the policy), it doesn’t mean anything.”

