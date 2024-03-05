57°F
Clark County buys psychiatric hospital

March 5, 2024 - 9:42 am
 
Clark County has purchased a psychiatric hospital. (Cushman & Wakefield)

Clark County has purchased a psychiatric hospital for $10.4 million.

The 17,066-square-foot, 24-bed hospital is located just south of the Nellis Air Force Base, according to a news release from Cushman & Wakefield, which represented the seller, Vegas Care Partners, in the transaction.

The building was originally constructed in 2021 but was never fully occupied. Cushman & Wakefield Executive Director Marlene Fujita Winkel said the building is a turn-key facility that is fully built out.

“Clark County, via its relationships, will be the occupant and will have the ability to add their own custom elements,” she said. “The property is intended to help provide behavioral health care support to the community, and in an area where these services are underserved.”

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

