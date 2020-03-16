Clark County cancels commission meetings through March

Clark County has canceled its Commission meetings through the remainder of the month “out of an abundance of caution” amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The NFL Draft road closures are discussed during a Clark County Commission meeting in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The meetings canceled include: a commission meeting Tuesday, a planning commission meeting also scheduled for Tuesday and a zoning commission meeting set for Wednesday.

“This is being done out of an abundance of caution in the face of the local COVID-19 situation,” county spokesman Erik Pappa said late Sunday.

