Clark County certifies primary election results despite pushback

The Clark County Commission certified its primary election results ahead of Friday’s deadline to canvass the votes, with pushback from election deniers.

Area residents participate in the last day of early voting for the 2022 primaries at Meadows Mall on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Republican governor candidate Joey Gilbert, who lost to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo by more than 25,000 votes, indicated this week that he intends to challenge the results over unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud. Gilbert has said he won’t concede the race, and his campaign issued a statement Thursday citing “numerous election violations,” alleging fraud and other problems. The campaign did not provide evidence to back up the claims but hinted that it would take legal action against the state.

Esmeralda County, Nevada’s least populous county, on Thursday postponed the certification of the county’s 317 total primary votes after commissioners promised to recount the votes after people in the audience complained about the voting process, the Associated Press reported.

In Washoe County, the board of commissioners held a special meeting Friday to certify election results. After almost two hours of public comment, the board certified the results by a vote of 4-1. Jeanne Herman, the one commissioner who voted against certification, did not provide comment with her vote.

Washoe County’s audit of its own results found no errors in vote counts. The audit consisted of randomly selecting 20 voting machines and hand-checking some ballots from each machine.

Several other counties, including Nye, Elko and Humboldt, certified their respective primary election results.

Longtime Nye County Clerk Sam Merlino said during the county’s vote canvass that she’d heard about Gilbert’s intent to challenge, but said that it would not interfere with the certification and that the law states that the county must certify the results by Friday.

Nevada law requires counties to certify the votes by 11:59 p.m. tonight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

