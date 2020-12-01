Clark County certifies results in tight District C race

The commission’s decision is a reversal from its action last month to not certify the results due to identified discrepancies.

The Clark County Commission on Tuesday unanimously voted to certify the results of the tightly contested race in commission District C, which Ross Miller narrowly won over Stavros Anthony.

Miller, a Democratic former secretary of state, defeated Anthony, a Republican Las Vegas city councilman, by just 10 votes in the November general election.

The commission’s decision, a reversal from its action last month to not certify the results due to identified discrepancies, would appear to end the prospect of a special election and leave Anthony with the option to contest the results in court.

“If we don’t meet that statutory requirement as far as ordering a new election, then our only option is going to be to certify and to let the courts handle any kind of contested election — if any,” Commissioner Larry Brown said.

County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria told commissioners on Nov. 16 that 139 discrepancies identified in the vote tally were enough to cast doubt over the outcome of the race.

With more discrepancies than the margin of victory, the commission opted at that time to not certify the results and directed Gloria to return with options for a special election.

Miller sued the commission over its decision in a court case that remained ongoing Tuesday. Anthony had sought a preliminary injunction prior to the meeting to prevent county lawmakers from reconsidering whether to certify the contest, but a District Court judge on Monday ruled that they could proceed.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

