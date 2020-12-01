65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Clark County

Clark County certifies results in tight District C race

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2020 - 12:11 pm
 
Updated December 1, 2020 - 12:12 pm
Ross Miller, a Democratic former secretary of state, defeated Stavros Anthony, a Republican Las ...
Ross Miller, a Democratic former secretary of state, defeated Stavros Anthony, a Republican Las Vegas city councilman, by just 10 votes in the November general election. (Elizabeth Page Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County Commission on Tuesday unanimously voted to certify the results of the tightly contested race in commission District C, which Ross Miller narrowly won over Stavros Anthony.

Miller, a Democratic former secretary of state, defeated Anthony, a Republican Las Vegas city councilman, by just 10 votes in the November general election.

The commission’s decision, a reversal from its action last month to not certify the results due to identified discrepancies, would appear to end the prospect of a special election and leave Anthony with the option to contest the results in court.

“If we don’t meet that statutory requirement as far as ordering a new election, then our only option is going to be to certify and to let the courts handle any kind of contested election — if any,” Commissioner Larry Brown said.

County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria told commissioners on Nov. 16 that 139 discrepancies identified in the vote tally were enough to cast doubt over the outcome of the race.

With more discrepancies than the margin of victory, the commission opted at that time to not certify the results and directed Gloria to return with options for a special election.

Miller sued the commission over its decision in a court case that remained ongoing Tuesday. Anthony had sought a preliminary injunction prior to the meeting to prevent county lawmakers from reconsidering whether to certify the contest, but a District Court judge on Monday ruled that they could proceed.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Judge: County Commission may rethink District C election result
Judge: County Commission may rethink District C election result
2
State: ‘Too soon’ to see Thanksgiving impact on COVID cases
State: ‘Too soon’ to see Thanksgiving impact on COVID cases
3
Reno doctor refutes Trump’s claim that photo of COVID medical unit was fake
Reno doctor refutes Trump’s claim that photo of COVID medical unit was fake
4
Who’s getting sick in Nevada’s latest COVID surge?
Who’s getting sick in Nevada’s latest COVID surge?
5
Las Vegas councilwoman tests positive for COVID-19
Las Vegas councilwoman tests positive for COVID-19
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A COVID-19 test is shown on the first day of testing operation at the Stan Fulton Building at U ...
Nevada adds 2,698 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths
/ RJ staff

The new figures brought the cumulative total of cases in the state to 154,867 and the death toll to 2,166., state officials reported Tuesday.