Clark County closing homeless treatment center

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 16, 2020 - 6:27 pm
 

The ISO-Q (isolation/quarantine) Complex for the homeless at Cashman Center will close at the end of June, and county officials are now considering investing millions into social services due to the effects of COVID-19.

The ISO-Q, which was erected in 2½ weeks by Clark County and the city of Las Vegas, stopped taking new patients Monday and will discharge its last patient June 30.

The entire site will be vacated by July 31, Clark County officials said during a Commission meeting Tuesday.

Since its opening on April 13, the $8 million medical facility was meant to serve as many as 500, but has only seen 234. On Tuesday morning, there were 18 patients in the facility. Seven were quarantined, six were in the isolation symptomatic unit and five of them tested positive for the virus, city officials said.

In addition to medical care, social workers at the county were able to provide housing for about 80 percent of the patients at the Complex, said Tim Burch, the county’s administrator of human resources.

“That’s a phenomenal discharge rate,” he said. “We’ve been able to successfully put most people coming out of the ISO-Q promptly into some sort of filtering, allowing us to move them up that stair step. So we can’t lose focus on that.”

Shift in funding

Burch on Tuesday presented a report and update to the Clark County’s plan to end homelessness, and said that staff at the ISO-Q have also administered 846 COVID-19 tests and helped 20 positive patients recover.

Patients were referred to the facility by area shelters and hospitals, which helped free hospital bed space for more serious cases of the disease. The Complex included Wi-Fi, air conditioning, and separate restroom and shower facilities.

But now, Burch said, the Complex is closing and the county wants to look ahead on how best to spend federal funds and keep moving forward come next year.

Burch proposed a $30 million investment in financial assistance services for rent and utility assistance, food and emergency expenses, of which there have been no commitments to date. He also proposed $21.3 million dedicated to coordinated test sites for the homeless.

Funds for other services

Assistant County Manager Kevin Schiller also emphasized the importance of mobile COVID-19 outreach units and increased programs to help find housing for medically fragile homeless people who are being discharged from the hospital.

Due to COVID-19, Schiller told commissioners, the county has to consider two levels of populations when looking at social services.

“That’s the homelessness client that we traditionally would come before you and talk about, but it’s also people on the verge of homelessness, it’s people that’s life have been turned upside down,” he said.

Last year’s homeless census counted 5,530 people living on the streets of Clark County, and many people are unsure of what that number will look like once the eviction moratorium lifts, Schiller said.

Schiller said using the federal CARES Act dollars to increase public private partnerships, housing opportunities and addressing needs of the near-homeless will create sustainability in the community.

“It’s an investment in the future, so when we look post December, what we want to be able to do is show that we’ve invested in terms of increasing our capacity and service level,” Schiller said.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.

