Clark County Commission appoints Las Vegas Justice Court judge

Attorney Robert Walsh will fill a Las Vegas Justice Court judge bench until January 2019.

County commissioners appointed Walsh to the seat with a 5-to-2 vote during their regular meeting Tuesday. Commissioners Chris Giunchigliani and Marilyn Kirkpatrick dissented.

“I believe the people of Las Vegas are going to be well served with my appointment and the county commissioners are going to be very proud,” Walsh said. “My belief was I was the candidate with the most experience because I have more than 2,300 hours on the justice court bench.”

Walsh is a senior partner at the Walsh & Friedman law firm in Las Vegas. He has served as a pro tem judge for the Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Goodsprings Justice Courts since 2005.

Walsh beat out attorney Dayvid Figler for the appointment. Another finalist, attorney John Momot, withdrew from consideration before the meeting.

Walsh will replace Justice of the Peace Deborah Lippis, who resigned in September. The annual salary for the position is $163,752.

A general election for the judge’s seat will be held in November.

