Clark County Commission approves new manager’s contract

Kevin Schiller’s upcoming promotion to the county’s top executive position was made official.

Clark County Assistant County Manager Kevin Schiller speaks at a press conference on a plan to help lower-income households handle evictions at the County Commission Chambers in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Kevin Schiller’s promotion to top Clark County executive is official.

The County Commission on Tuesday voted to approve the deputy manager’s employment contract. He will take over for current County Manager Yolanda King, who was set to retire on Nov. 10.

“Employment under this agreement shall be considered a continuation of Schiller’s employment with the County and not a break in service,” according to a copy of the four-year contract, which offered him a base yearly salary of $297,000.

Clark County hired Schiller in 2017, and he oversees the family services, social services, and public defenders offices.

The commission interviewed multiple in-house candidates before choosing Schiller, who will manage 10,000 employees in the 13th-largest county in the country.

“He’s highly regarded by everyone,” Commission Chair Jim Gibson previously said.

Schiller — who “will devote a great deal of time outside normal office hours” — will also receive $600 a month for a vehicle allowance, and $500 as a monthly wellness benefit stipend.

He will have an expense account of up to $24,000 a year. The county will also cover travel costs for meetings and government-related conferences.

After Nov. 11, 2025, the agreement can be extended or “continued on a month-to-month basis.”

The county would pay Schiller 12 months of pay or “the remainder of the term of the agreement, whichever is less,” should he be incapacitated.

The contract would be void if he’s fired for cause or resigns.

County officials will evaluate Schiller’s job performance every November, and he would be eligible for “pay adjustments” or merit bonuses.

Prior to his arrival in Clark County, Schiller was the director of Washoe County’s department of social services for 17 years before the Northern Nevada government promoted him to assistant county manager.

King, whose career with the county spans 33 years, announced her retirement Aug. 31. On Tuesday, she led her last Clark County Commission meeting and was showered with praise and standing ovations.

She accepted an award from Forbes magazine, which named Clark County to its 2022 list of “Best-in-State Employers.”

“This has truly been a legacy that I wanted to leave behind in recognizing that our county employees are phenomenal in what they do day in and day out,” King said. “No one can really understand what that means unless you work in their shoes.”

One by one, commissioners shared their thoughts on the outgoing county manager.

“I just want to say thank you,” a teary-eyed Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said.

“It’s been a rough couple of years, and I don’t see that this organization … would be where it is today without Yolanda’s consistent leadership through a pandemic, through the 1 October massacre, through so many different challenges,” Commissioner Justin Jones said.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.