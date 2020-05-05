Clark County Commission expected to talk business recovery strategies — LIVESTREAM

The Clark County Commission is expected to discuss business recovery strategies, how to spend coronavirus federal relief funds and other items during its regular meeting Tuesday morning.

The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County Commission is expected to discuss business recovery strategies, how to spend coronavirus federal relief funds and other items during its regular meeting Tuesday morning.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 9:55 a.m. inside commission chambers in the county government center.

