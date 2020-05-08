Clark County Commission meets to discuss reopening plans — VIDEO

The Clark County Commission held an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Phase One reopening standards.

The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

“County governments are empowered to tailor specific restrictions on business and public life, as long as those restrictions do not go below the strict standards issued by the state,” a Clark County news release stated. “The County Commission will discuss standards and protocols for reopening business in Clark County.”

Commissioners passed a motion that no further restrictive action beyond what the governor had put in place was needed at this time.

Sisolak announced Thursday afternoon that a variety of businesses would be allowed to open at 12:01 a.m. Saturday under Phase One.

