Clark County Commission OKs resolution seeking 44K acres

The four-page resolution, approved by a 6-0 vote, will now be forwarded to Nevada’s congressional delegation to guide the drafting of a sweeping lands bill that could steer growth in and around the Las Vegas Valley for decades to come.

Patrick Donnelly from the Center for Biological Diversity, right, and Jim Stanger, president of the Friends of Sloan Canyon, look out Tuesday over Hidden Valley, south of Henderson, where the county is pushing to have thousands of acres of federal land auctioned off for development. Henry Brean Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clark County commissioners approved a resolution Wednesday calling for federal legislation to open more than 44,000 acres of public land for new development south of Las Vegas and set aside more than 300,000 acres of new conservation land in the county.

The 6-0 vote came after almost two hours of mostly negative input from the audience, which included a large contingent of angry off-road vehicle enthusiasts.

Most of the 44,573 acres of federal land the county wants for future development is south of the valley between Sloan and Jean, where officials envision a large commercial manufacturing and distribution hub along Interstate 15 and new housing tracts east of the highway in Hidden Valley.

The resolution also calls on Congress to designate almost 83,000 acres of new wilderness and nine “areas of critical environmental concern” totaling almost 293,000 acres across the county.

Other provisions would add 41,000 acres to the Moapa River Indian Reservation, transfer to local control of any federal land where schools, parks, flood control basins and other permanent public infrastructure have been built, and use fee money collected at Red Rock Canyon to reimburse county police and fire services for emergency calls at the national conservation area.

County Air Quality Director Marci Henson, who headed up the drafting of the resolution, called it a county and local city “wish list” of land-related changes that require approval from Congress.

The resolution also seeks several large tracts of prime — and potentially controversial — federal land along the valley’s western edge, adjacent to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

If granted by lawmakers, that land would be developed using “smart growth planning strategies” designed to protect Red Rock, according to a separate resolution also approved by the commission Wednesday.

