Clark County Commission to consider welcoming refugees

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2020 - 9:25 am
 

Clark County might become the latest valley jurisdiction Tuesday formally to authorize welcoming refugees for resettlement, a decision that consenting state and local governments must now make due to a recent White House executive order.

The county commission is expected to discuss and potentially take action on the order, issued on Sept. 26 by the White House, that requires jurisdictions across the U.S. to provide consent before national resettlement agencies may assist refugees.

The cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson have already provided necessary consent. Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada and the Ethiopian Community Development Council, which maintain programs to help resettle refugees, have asked the county to follow that lead, county officials say.

A report prepared by county staff ahead of Tuesday’s discussion notes that resettlement agencies such as Catholic Charities and the Ethiopian Community Development Council already work closely with local agencies as required by existing law.

Such agencies must conduct quarterly consultations with state and local government officials including the state refugee coordinator and public health, welfare, social services, public safety and public education officials, the staff report said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

