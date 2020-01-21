Clark County Commission to consider welcoming refugees

The Clark County Commission will be the latest government agency to consider formally accepting refugees, complying with a recent White House executive order.

Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly speaks during a board meeting at the Clark County Commission Chambers in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Clark County might become the latest valley jurisdiction Tuesday formally to authorize welcoming refugees for resettlement, a decision that consenting state and local governments must now make due to a recent White House executive order.

The county commission is expected to discuss and potentially take action on the order, issued on Sept. 26 by the White House, that requires jurisdictions across the U.S. to provide consent before national resettlement agencies may assist refugees.

The cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson have already provided necessary consent. Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada and the Ethiopian Community Development Council, which maintain programs to help resettle refugees, have asked the county to follow that lead, county officials say.

A report prepared by county staff ahead of Tuesday’s discussion notes that resettlement agencies such as Catholic Charities and the Ethiopian Community Development Council already work closely with local agencies as required by existing law.

Such agencies must conduct quarterly consultations with state and local government officials including the state refugee coordinator and public health, welfare, social services, public safety and public education officials, the staff report said.

