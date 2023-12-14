Clark County Commissioner Ross Miller won’t seek re-election

“At this point, I’ve spent a good deal of my career in public service. There’s other things that I want to accomplish,” the former secretary of state said.

After one term on the Clark County Commission, Ross Miller won’t run for re-election in 2024.

The former Nevada secretary of state said that after 12 years in public service, there are more things he wants to do with his career.

“I’ve got a few business projects that I’ve been working on I haven’t had time for with the commission, and further develop my law practice as well,” Miller told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday.

The Democrat, who represents a western portion of the valley, was elected to the commission in 2020. He also served as secretary of state from 2006 to 2014, at which time he was the youngest secretary of state in the country and in state history.

He said his fellow elected officials on the commission are a talented group of colleagues, and he applauded the hard work of the executive management team at the county.

“It really was a pleasure to work with everyone in the building,” he said.

Miller said he’s most proud of the work he and his colleagues did on economic development and redevelopment in the county.

“It’ll take a lot longer than what I was able to accomplish in just one term, but I think there’s a solid foundation there for the commission and the county staff to move forward from,” Miller said.

As for another stint in politics, Miller said he wouldn’t close the door on running for public office again.

“I left public office once before and came back. I think that it will always be a passion of mine, but at this point, I’ve spent a good deal of my career in public service. There’s other things that I want to accomplish,” he said.

