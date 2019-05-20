Clark County commissioner to host free talk on mental health

The event, expected to give residents a chance to hear from experts in the field, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at the Pearson Community Center.

The Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly is hosting a free public discussion on mental health Thursday at the Pearson Community Center.

“Too often we overlook the importance of mental health issues and the effects they can have on our lives,” Weekly said in a statement. “This event will put a spotlight on mental health issues and give residents an opportunity to hear from experts in the field.”

Weekly is joining with the Silver State Community and Health Services to bring local mental health professionals to the event, scheduled for 11 a.m. at the center, 1625 W. Carey Ave.

Officials say topics such as depression, suicide, stress and post-traumatic stress disorder may be covered.

Anyone who would like to attend should RSVP by calling 702-455-3540.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.