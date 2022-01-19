Clark County COVID-19 data raise hope surge is at its peak

Updated data for Clark County on Wednesday provided a glimmer of hope that the local omicron-fueled wave of COVID-19 cases may have reached its peak.

Astrid Silva uses a swab while self-administering a COVID-19 test as the Southern Nevada Health District and Clark County ready the opening of the Texas Station drive-thru testing location on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The county reported 2,956 new coronavirus cases, well below the two-week moving average of 3,426. The average itself registered a substantial drop of nearly 200 cases per day from Tuesday’s update.

The Southern Nevada Health District also reported 29 deaths, bringing cumulative totals for the county to 439,668 cases and 6,675 deaths.

Hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients in the county also declined, a day after setting a high mark for the pandemic.

Another positive sign surfaced late Tuesday in data for Clark County from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency reported that the seven-day COVID-19 test positivity rate and case rates per 100,000 population for the county both registered significant declines from the previous day.

Data from around the U.S. in recent days has shown that new infections from the omicron variant have begun to wane in some areas that were hit early by the highly contagious mutant of the new coronavirus. But key metrics for the disease in Clark County, which did not record its first omicron case until mid-December, weeks after its reported arrival in the country, continued to climb until Wednesday’s downturn.

There have been other one-day dips in the new cases rate during the current surge, and it’s possible that the county’s new case rate will quickly resume its ascent. But public health experts are hopeful that once the peak is reached, the surge will quickly recede, as it has in other parts of the world that were hit by the variant early.

Still, the Nevada Hospital Association warned Wednesday that COVID-19-related hospitalizations are at their highest levels since the pandemic began and extended a staffing crisis declaration across most of the state. Data showed that 1,627 people were hospitalized in the county on Wednesday, down by 14 from Tuesday’s update.

The county’s 14-day test positivity rate, which tracks the percentage of people tested who are found to be infected, increased by 0.6 percentage point to 38.0 percent.

The two-week moving average of daily fatalities increased from four to five.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state, meanwhile, reported 5,105 new cases and 34 deaths, bringing totals posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services to 575,721 cases and 8,688 deaths.

New cases were above the two-week moving average, which nonetheless decreased to 4,248 from 4,442 on Tuesday. Deaths were well above the two-week moving average, which increased from five to seven.

Of the state’s other closely-watched metrics, the number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 decreased by 20 to 1,852, while the 14-day test positivity rate increased by 0.6 percentage point to 35.2 percent.

As of Wednesday, state data showed that 55.36 percent of Nevadans 5 and older were fully vaccinated, compared to 54.72 percent in Clark County.

