Clark County COVID-19 metrics continue downward trend

Clark County on Friday recorded a seventh straight day with fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases as metrics continue to show a decline.

Signs requiring masks are carted away by staff at the Golden Nugget following the end of the mask mandate on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

State data showed that the county added 559 new cases and 17 new deaths, bringing Clark County’s total to 483,830 cases and 7,195 deaths.

Four other key metrics fell Friday: hospitalizations, the 14-day average new cases rate, the death rate and the 14-day positivity rate.

As of Friday, 859 patients were hospitalized in Clark County with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, down 50 from the day before.

The 14-day average new cases rate fell by 46, to an average of 662 new cases Friday. The average is expected to continue falling as daily new cases plummet from their omicron peak.

The COVID-19 variant omicron was first detected in a Nevada test sample on Dec. 14. It hit its peak in Clark County when — on Jan. 7 — 6,110 new cases were added.

The test positivity rate from the more contagious variant peaked at 38.2 percent before a quick drop to Friday’s 22 percent, down 0.8 percent from the day before.

The average daily deaths fell by one at the county and state level, bringing the new averages to nine and 13 respectively.

Nevada added 919 new cases statewide Friday, summating 638,528 total cases. The closely watched moving average of new cases fell from 1,138 Thursday to 1,018 Friday.

Twenty-four more deaths were recorded, bringing the state’s total to 9,335 victims of the coronavirus.

The daily positivity rate fell by 0.9 percent, to 23.8 percent statewide.

The health care system had near-capacity numbers in January. As of Friday, 57 fewer people were hospitalized, bringing the total to 1,044.

