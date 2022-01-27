Clark County COVID-19 metrics continue recent encouraging trends

Clark County on Thursday reported 2,823 new coronavirus cases and 31 deaths, mostly keeping in line with trends that have gone on for the past week.

A shot is prepared to be given to a client in the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Southern Nevada Health District on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The latest data added to mounting evidence that the current omicron-driven surge has peaked, though overall numbers are still extremely high. Public health experts have said they expect case numbers to drop quickly after the county hits the peak, in line with other places around the world that were hit with omicron earlier.

Thursday’s update brought totals posted by the Southern Nevada Health District to 466,673 cases and 6,833 deaths.

The two-week moving average of daily new cases underwent another significant decrease, dropping from 2,645 on Wednesday to 2,475. That number has been dropping consistently and is a good indication that cases are on the decline throughout the county.

Still, the two-week moving average of daily deaths increased from seven to nine, and the county has reported over 30 deaths for three straight days.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in the county dropped by 93, to 1,592.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

While the state tracks metrics using a 14-day clip, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks numbers using a 7-day average. CDC data on Thursday showed that Clark County has a test positivity rate of 32.28 percent, below the 35.0 percent using the state’s preferred 14-day average.

The county on Thursday also showed a case rate of 1,122.2 per 100,000 people, according to CDC data. That number had risen to over 2,000 before dropping sharply over the past week.

State officials were expected to discuss the current COVID-19 situation at an afternoon briefing.

The state, meanwhile, reported, 4,122 new cases and 38 deaths, bringing totals posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services to 611,775 cases and 8,875 deaths.

New cases were above the two-week moving average, which nonetheless decreased to 3,410 from 3,585 on Wednesday. The two-week moving average of daily fatalities increased from 10 to 11.

Of the state’s other closely-watched metrics, the number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 decreased by 111 to 1,866, while the 14-day test positivity rate decreased by 0.5 percentage points to 34.2 percent.

As of Thursday, state data showed that 55.66 percent of Nevadans five and older are fully vaccinated, compared to 55.04 percent in Clark County. That number varies widely throughout the state. Storey County has the state’s lowest vaccination rate, at 22.62 percent while Carson City has the highest at 63.91 percent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan @reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.