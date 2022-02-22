Clark County COVID-19 metrics continue to show improvements

Clark County COVID-19 metrics fell again on Tuesday, as the state moved closer to exiting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high rate of transmission.”

People wait and are served for COVID-19 testing at the Veterans Memorial Community Center on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The county reported 125 new cases over the preceding day. The totals posted by the Southern Nevada Health District stood at 486,576 cases and 7,371 total deaths on Tuesday. The county appeared to report 38 deaths over the weekend but none from Monday to Tuesday; the number of deaths often vary significantly from day to day and especially on Mondays and Tuesdays due to delayed weekend reporting.

The county’s 14-day average of daily new cases dropped again, from 335 on Friday to 251. Most metrics had not been updated since Friday because of the Presidents’ Day holiday. The 14-day moving average of daily deaths held steady at six.

There was also improvement in other long-term metrics. The county’s 14-day test positivity rate, which tracks the percentage of people tested who are found to be infected with COVID-19, dropped by 2.6 percentage points to 12.0 percent. The quick drop in that rate and the reduced demand for testing has led county officials to close most major COVID-19 testing sites in the area.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 dropped from 551 on Friday to 436.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the state reported 927 new cases and 46 deaths over the preceding four days, bringing totals posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services to 642,962 cases and 9,554 deaths.

The 14-day moving average of new cases fell from 532 on Friday to 385, while the 14-day average of daily fatalities dropped from 11 to eight.

Of the state’s other closely-watched metrics, the 14-day test positivity rate dropped 3.0 percentage points to 13.8 percent, while the number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-10 dropped to 568.

As of Tuesday, state data showed that 56.45 percent of Nevadans five and older were fully vaccinated, compared with 55.83 in Clark County.

