Clark County COVID hospitalizations jump as other metrics fall

Charles "Buddy Charles" Wucinich, 84, of Las Vegas gets a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at the Southern Nevada Health District clinic on South Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

COVID-19 metrics in Clark County and Nevada capped another week of improvement on Friday, though the number of patients hospitalized after being infected by the new coronavirus increased over the previous day.

Clark County recorded 383 new coronavirus cases and six deaths during the preceding day, according to state and local data posted Friday.

Data from the Southern Nevada Health District pushed county totals to 329,06 cases and 5,900 deaths.

New cases were above the 14-day moving average of 294 per day, while the average itself was down by four cases per day from Thursday’s report.

Fatalities matched the 14-day average of six per day, while the average was unchanged for a third straight day.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The county’s test positivity rate, which tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, continued its recent improvement, dropping 0.1 percentage point to 6.3 percent, state data showed.

The number of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county jumped by 31 from Thursday’s report.

All four key COVID-19 metrics in the county have been falling fairly steadily since mid- to late-August.

Meanwhile, the health district late Thursday posted its first update on so-called breakthrough infections of fully vaccinated individuals since Sept. 30.

The new report showed the district has identified a total of 10,601 breakthrough cases, with 539 leading to hospitalization and 170 resulting in death. Since Sept. 30, the district added 152 breakthrough cases, 57 hospitalizations and 12 deaths among those fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been rising as a percentage of cases in the county and represented 23.02 percent of the total as of Thursday’s report.

That is likely attributable to the fact that the percentage of Nevadans who are fully vaccinated continues to increase, but may also reflect the waning effectiveness of the vaccines, which has prompted the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to approve booster shots.

Still, the data show the vaccines remain highly effective in staving off the most dire consequences of infection, with the hospitalization rate for the fully vaccinated at 949 per 100,000 population, compared to 26,482 per 100,000 for the unvaccinated.

For breakthrough deaths, the rate is 15 per 100,000 for the fully vaccinated, versus 477 per 100,000 for the unvaccinated.

The state Health and Human Services Department on Friday reported 735 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths during the preceding day.

The update pushed state totals to 434,898 COVID-19 cases and 7,523 deaths.

New cases were well above the 14-day moving average of 480 per day, while the longer-term measure itself was up by three per day from Thursday. Deaths attributed to the disease matched the 14-day average of 10 per day.

A total of 662 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients were occupying beds in state hospitals, an increase of 34 from the preceding day.

The state test positivity rate, however, continued to fall, declining 0.2 percentage points from Thursday to 7.1 percent.

