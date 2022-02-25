Clark County COVID positivity rate hits 2022 low

The positivity rate in Clark County fell below 10 percent for the first time this year on Friday, amid another day of declining averages.

The 14-day moving average of new cases fell by 14 Friday, down to 188 new cases per day. The actual number was slightly higher with 258 new cases, bringing the total to 487,385 cases countywide, according to state data.

The daily positivity rate dropped by 0.6 percentage points, to 9.7 percent. Friday was the first time this year the test positivity rate on a 14-day average basis fell below 10 percent.

As of Friday, 360 people were hospitalized in the county with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, down 19 from the day before.

The average number of daily deaths did not move from Thursday in the state or the county, according to Friday’s data. The average remained at five for Clark County and seven for Nevada.

In Clark County, 46 new deaths were added Friday which brought the total to 7,452 in Clark County.

In Nevada, 51 new deaths were reported, inching the state’s data to 9,664 deaths.

While the 14-day average new cases fell by 23 in Nevada, to 286, the state reported a much higher 484 new cases Friday.

Nevada ended the week with 644,569 cases of coronavirus.

The state’s positivity rate and hospitalizations both fell, mirroring its largest county’s data.

The positivity rate fell by 0.8 percentage points, to 11.1 percent. Meanwhile 28 fewer people were hospitalized Friday with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, bringing the total down to 459 patients.

