Clark County COVID test positivity rate rises for 3rd time this week

New cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus and deaths are below average in latest report, while hospitalizations also continue recent increases.

Chika McTier, a registered nurse, prepares a shot during a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Clark County on Friday reported below-average totals of 270 COVID-19 cases and no deaths during the previous day, but the test positivity rate jumped for the third time this week.

Updated figures posted by the Southern Nevada Health District pushed totals for the county to 337,079 cases and 6,049 deaths.

New cases in the county were well below the two-week moving average of 335 cases per day, while the average climbed by five from Wednesday’s report — the last day it could be calculated because the state did not update its COVID-19 data on the Veterans Day holiday.

The two-week average of deaths per day, remained unchanged at three, updated state data showed.

The county’s test positivity rate, which tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, continued its recent rise, jumping by 0.3 percentage points from Wednesday to 6.6 percent. The rate has now risen nearly a full percentage point from its recent low of 5.8 percent on Nov. 1.

Hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases also continued its recent uptick, with 552 individuals occupying beds in the county, 15 more than in Wednesday’s report.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

The health district also updated its reporting on so-called “breakthrough” cases in Clark County in which fully vaccinated individuals nonetheless contract the disease.

It showed 430 new breakthrough cases, 20 hospitalizations and five deaths in the county over the past week, pushing totals to 12,125 infections, 607 hospitalizations, and 195 deaths.

Public health officials say that vaccination is the best protection against developing a serious case of COVID-19, and the county statistics back that up: The COVID-19 death rate among the fully vaccinated is 17 per 100,000 residents, compared to 487 out of 100,000 residents for the unvaccinated, the state data show.

After not updating COVID-19 figures on Veterans Day, Nevada on Friday logged 1,285 new cases and 11 deaths over the previous two days. That pushed state totals to 447,746 cases and 7,808 deaths.

Averaged over two days, new cases were well above the two-week moving average of 505 cases per day, while the average increased by three from Wednesday’s report.

Fatalities from the disease caused by the new coronavirus were slightly below the daily average of six per day when averaged over two days, while the longer-term measure was unchanged from Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.