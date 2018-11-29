Clark County DA collected $132M in child support payments in 2018

A record-breaking amount in child support payments was collected this year by the Clark County district attorney’s family services division.

The Clark County District Attorney's Office, located in Clark Place, is seen on Thursday, April 21, 2016 in downtown Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A record-breaking amount in child support payments was collected this year by the Clark County district attorney’s family services division.

The division, which is responsible for 59 percent of the state’s child support enforcement caseload, collected more than $132 million in payments this year on behalf of custodial parents. The payments directly benefit their children.

“Yet another record-breaking year,” District Attorney Steve Wolfson said in a statement. “I am very proud of the great work done by our DAFS team. Their dedication to helping the families in Clark County continues to exceed expectations. In addition to our employees, I want to thank our community partners and the courts on the DAFS campus. Because of our combined efforts, even more custodial parents and their children are receiving the funds they need for the basics in life.”

There is no fee for custodial parents to open a case with the family support division. Services offered to parents include assistance in getting a child support order, or enforcement or modification of an existing order.

The division also helps parents who do not have custody of their children, offering support to ensure they fulfill “their obligations to support their children and stay connected to them,” according to the district attorney’s office.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.