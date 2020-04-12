Clark County DA employee tests positive for COVID-19

The employee, who works in the division that processes child support collection, has not reported to work since April 2 and notified the county of the positive test on Thursday.

An employee in the Clark County District Attorney Office’s Family Support division has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman has confirmed.

The employee, who works in the division that processes child support collection, has not reported to work since April 2 and notified the county of the positive test on Thursday, according to county spokesman Kevin MacDonald.

MacDonald said Friday that the employee had no direct contact with the public or colleagues since March 17, when the building where they work was closed to the public and staff was reduced to maintain social distancing guidelines.

“While staff has been reduced to address the public health emergency, operations at the office continue,” MacDonald wrote in an email.

