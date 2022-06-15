Clark County DA Steve Wolfson leads in early results

In a bid for re-election to a third full term, incumbent Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson was leading criminal defense lawyer Ozzie Fumo, preliminary results showed late Tuesday.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson, left, and opponent Ozzie Fumo, right. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Wolfson had 62 percent of the vote to Fumo’s nearly 38 percent as of about 11 p.m., with 13 out of 125 voting centers in Clark County reporting results, and 68,858 votes tallied in the race.

Wolfson spent Tuesday night awaiting election results at home with his family, campaign manager Tom Letizia said. Wolfson did not respond to request for comment.

Fumo’s campaign manager indicated that Fumo would release a statement on Tuesday night, but he had not made any comments as of 11 p.m.

Wolfson will likely face off with defense attorney Timothy Treffinger, who is running unopposed as a Republican.

Tuesday’s preliminary totals only include the mail-in ballots received and counted by the county up to election day, as well as votes that were cast in-person during early voting and on Election Day. Ballots will continue to be counted through June 18, causing results to change over the next few days.

Wolfson, 67, was first appointed district attorney in 2012 and was re-elected in 2014 and 2018. Prior to his appointment to office, Wolfson served on the Las Vegas City Council for nearly eight years, and worked as a criminal defense attorney for about 25 years.

Wolfson was backed by Nevada’s major police unions, and had called for limited criminal justice reforms but stopped short of referring to himself as a progressive candidate.

Meanwhile, Fumo ran on a platform that emphasized diversionary programs and eliminating the death penalty in Clark County. Fumo, 56, was previously elected to the Assembly in 2016, but gave up the seat to launch an unsuccessful bid for the Nevada Supreme Court in 2020.

The two candidates exchanged multiple criticisms throughout the race. Most recently, Wolfson decried statements Fumo made on Twitter, where he vowed to not prosecute sex workers accused of prostitution-related crimes if he were to be elected.

Fumo has accused Wolfson of issuing “sweetheart deals” in high-profile cases throughout his tenure, and criticized him for dropping out of a candidate forum in March.

Wolfson has also criticized Fumo for remarks he made during an October panel at Boyd Law School, during which he referred to Nevada Supreme Court Justice Douglas Herndon as a “white supremacist” when discussing an incident in 2016 in which the judge asked public defender Erika Ballou to remove a “Black Lives Matter pin” she was wearing in his courtroom.

